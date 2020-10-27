2 firefighters ‘gravely injured’ as wildfires rage in Orange County: report

LOS ANGELES—Two firefighters were “gravely injured” fighting a wildfire in Irvine, Calif., Monday as the region experiences dangerous fire weather that has contributed to fast-moving blazes that led to the evacuation of more than 100,000 residents.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the two firefighters were injured fighting the Silverado fire in Orange County.

The report said the firefighters are 26 and 31 years old and currently intubated at the Orange County Global Medical Center. The paper said the two suffered second and third-degree burns over half their bodies. It was not clear how the injuries occurred, the Associated Press reported.

“We’re doing all we can for them,” Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said, according to the paper.

Forecasts called for Santa Ana winds up to 50 to 80 mph at times over much of Southern California, with some of the strongest gusts howling through Orange County, where two blazes sped through brushy hills near major urban centers.

Southern California Edison reported to the state’s Public Utilities Commission that is was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the blaze.

The utility said a wire that lashed a telecommunications line to a supporting cable may have struck a 12,000-volt SCE conducting line above it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report