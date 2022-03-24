2 Chicago teens facing charges after trying to steal 60-year-old man’s phone

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Chicago teenagers are facing charges after allegedly attempting to steal a 60-year-old man’s cellphone.

Police say the victim was walking around 11:30 a.m. in the South Loop neighborhood when Fred Wolfe, 18, got out of a car and tried to take the man’s phone from his hand.

A struggle took place and Wolfe was unable to take the phone. The suspect then got back into the waiting car, which police said was being driven by 19-year-old Armonie Lewis.

As the man was flagging down nearby officers, the suspect’s car drove by again, police said. The man was able to identify the car and its occupants as the pair who tried to rob him, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrested the teens.

Wolfe and Lewis face one felony count of attempted robbery. Lewis also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving without a license and a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.