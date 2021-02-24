2 Boston construction workers found dead in hole, authorities say

Two Boston construction workers died Wednesday in what police and the city’s mayor are describing as a “tragic incident.”

The men were found in a hole at a construction site in downtown Boston after first responders received a report around 8 a.m. about two pedestrians being struck by a truck, authorities said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

“My heart is heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the families and loved ones grieving their loss after this morning’s tragic incident,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet. “I’m heartbroken that two hardworking people lost their lives so suddenly and tragically this morning, and we will work tirelessly to understand how this happened in order to create safer conditions in the future.”

MASSACHUSETTS BARBER NEARLY DIES AFTER FALLING ON SCISSORS

Boston Fire Commissioner John Dempsey said a truck had to be moved before first responders could be lowered into the hole to assess the workers’ conditions. Once inside the hole themselves, the effort shifted from a rescue to recovery mission, he added.

Whether the men were knocked into the hole after getting hit or were working in the hole at the time remains under investigation, interim Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long said.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation to determine if a crime occurred, with assistance from city police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, added District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

“It’s a really sad, sad incident on what started out as a beautiful day today,” Walsh told reporters Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walsh also tweeted that the city has “immediately suspended Atlantic Coast Utilities’ only other permitted worksite in Boston.”

“Until a thorough investigation is complete, the company will not be allowed to perform work in the city,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.