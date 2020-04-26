2 Baton Rouge officers reportedly shot, suspect on the loose

Two Lousiana police officers were shot Sunday in North Baton Rouge and the gunman is still on the loose, police told local media.

Don Coppola, a spokesman for the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the officers involved are members of his department.

Officers actively were seeking the suspected gunman, police said, according to reports by WAFB.

The shooting reportedly unfolded on Conrad Drive in the area of Winbourne Avenue and North Foster.

Two ambulances escorted by multiple police units were seen leaving the area and headed toward the hospital.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.