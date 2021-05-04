2 Asian women stabbed on San Francisco street, police say

Two Asian women were stabbed on a busy San Francisco street Tuesday evening, according to local police.

It happened at the intersection of Fourth and Stockton Streets, near one of the Golden Gate City’s busiest thoroughfares, and a few blocks away from the city’s landmark Union Square shopping district just before 5 p.m., authorities told the Oakland-based FOX 2.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The suspect had fled before police arrived, and the search for the assailant remained active. However, authorities said they did not yet have a description ready for release.

ASIAN WOMAN ROBBED, DRAGGED BY VEHICLE IN SAN FRANCISCO

They were asking anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

The stabbings come amid a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes across the country.

In late March, horrific video showed an Asian woman being punched, robbed and then dragged by a vehicle in a San Francisco neighborhood in braod daylight.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A national Asian American advocacy group, Asian Industry B2B, called on the Biden administration last month to take action against the spike.

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox News for updates.