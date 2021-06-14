2 Army paratroopers found dead at Fort Bragg in reported drug-related incident

Two Army paratroopers were found dead in their barracks at Fort Bragg allegedly because of illicit drugs, according to reports.

Army officials said in a news release Monday that the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers were found unresponsive Friday and declared dead at the scene.

Criminal Investigation Command spokesman Chris Grey said investigators have “credible information” that unnamed drugs were involved.

The soldiers were identified as Spc. Joshua Diamond of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Pfc. Matthew Disney of Aberdeen, Maryland.

The Army said the field artillery Firefinder radar operators were part of the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

A cause of death hasn’t been released, and the fatalities are under investigation.

