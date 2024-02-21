2 adults charged in deadly Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade shooting

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Two adult men have been charged in connection with last week’s deadly shooting that killed one person and wounded 22 others during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Two men face murder and other felony charges in connection with gunfire outside of Union Station last Wednesday. Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, and 22-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown each face second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and the unlawful use of a weapon.

They are each being held on $1 million bail.

“We seek to hold every shooter accountable for their actions on that day. Every single one,” Jean Peters Baker, the Jackson County Prosecutor, told reporters at a news briefing.

More people are likely to be charged, Baker said.

Prosecutors believe Mays was in a verbal argument with another person that he had no connection with. The argument quickly escalated and Mays drew a handgun, Baker said.

“Mays pulled his handgun first,” she said.

Miller then drew his handgun, authorities said. He is believed to have shot Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local radio disc jockey and mother of two children, who died from her injuries.

Both men were struck by gunfire and are being treated in local hospitals. They are expected to be taken into police custody once they are cleared for release. The shooting marred what was supposed to have been a celebration of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

A total of 23 people were shot, nearly half were under the age of 16. Lopez-Galvan was the only fatality. The shooting happened on the west side of Union Station and prompted the thousands of fans in attendance to run for cover.

“It is reassuring for our family and the entire community to know that this joint team effort has resulted in the identification of the suspects involved,” a statement from Lopez-Galvan’s family stated.

At least eleven children were wounded during the shooting, but were expected to recover. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Over the weekend, Children’s Mercy Hospital said all the shooting victims in its care had been released, Fox 4 reported.

Two minors were charged in juvenile court last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges related to the event. They are being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.