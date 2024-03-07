1900 Galveston Hurricane: The nation’s deadliest natural disaster took thousands of lives

Disaster struck Galveston, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1900. The devastating hurricane took thousands of lives, homes and businesses.

Before the hurricane, in the late 1800s, Galveston was ranked as the Lone Star State’s largest city. Tourists flocked to the location for the historic sites and enjoyable beaches. The city also experienced a flourishing economy.

Prior to tragedy striking the popular Texas spot, the people of Galveston had very little knowledge of the storm coming. At this time, The Weather Bureau, which preceded the National Weather Service, was just 10 years old. The tracking and communications obtained by the organization were nothing like they are today.

Below are details about the devastating 1900 Galveston Hurricane that shook up Texas and ruined the lives of many.

1. What happened during the 1900 Galveston Hurricane?

The Galveston Hurricane was a Category 4 storm. Today, it still remains the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.

The storm surge of the hurricane reached more than 15 feet, with winds over 145 miles per hour, according to Census.gov.

2. How many people died during the hurricane?

During the Galveston Hurricane, there were around 8,000 lives lost on Galveston Island, according to the National Hurricane Center, with thousands more lives claimed on the mainland including 90 children and 10 nuns at a Catholic orphanage.

The storm also took a heavy toll on property. There were more than 3,600 houses destroyed, according to Census.gov. After the storm, more than 30,000 people were left homeless, the source also states.

The property damage due to the storm cost the city an estimated $28 million to $30 million, according to Galveston History Center.

3. What happened after the Galveston Hurricane?

After the storm had passed, reconstruction efforts began.

The telegraph and water services were restored, and telephone lines were laid, according to Visit Galveston.

One of the most vital steps law enforcement and beyond were to take was to keep Galveston safe from future hurricanes expected to hit the coastal city.

A massive seawall was developed in order to keep residents and structures safe against dangerous weather. The first segment of the wall was completed on July 29, 1904, according to Visit Galveston.

The initial segment was 3.3 miles long, 5 feet wide and 17 feet high. Since that first segment was successful in protecting the city, more were built.

Today, the seawall is over 10 miles long.

Another important initiative for local government was to raise the city higher above sea level. Thousands of buildings were raised after the devastating hurricane.

In 2008, Hurricane Ike, a Category 2 hurricane, hit Galveston with 110 mph winds. After the storm passed, the city’s largest health care provider reported treating only 16 patients for relatively minor injuries and stated that there was “no major trauma.”