18-year-old woman missing after family robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint

An 18-year old woman is missing after she and her parents were kidnapped at gunpoint at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday from their home in Pembroke Pines, Fla.

According to police, 37-year-old Jaddier T. Sanchez forced the family of three into their 2007 red Dodge Ram pick-up truck, identified by the license plate PYDC13, before driving them to various banks to withdraw money from ATMs.

The parents, who are unidentified in the police report, told authorities that Sanchez knew the family through their daughter, Nicole Martinez.

Sanchez then drove to Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where he left Martinez’s parents on the side of the road, before fleeing with Martinez against her will in the stolen vehicle. Police found Martinez’s parents at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Martinez, who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and orange and black cheetah print shorts, is 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds, with tattoos on her right and left forearms.

Meanwhile, Sanchez, who is considered armed and dangerous, is described as having large tatoos around his neck. He is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping.

“We are working collaboratively with the FBI and other Law Enforcement partners, as this case remains an active investigation,” authorities said in a statement.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sanchez, Martinez or the stolen vehicle, is asked to contact police via 911 or the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.