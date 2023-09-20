16-year-old on probation in California charged in string of Las Vegas armed robberies

A 16-year-old whose probation guidelines don’t allow him to travel outside his Sacramento, California, hometown has been charged with a string of armed robberies in Las Vegas, according to a local report.

Four robberies in a five-month span struck three CVS pharmacies in and around the Nevada city, targeting prescription pills, including fentanyl, Adderall and OxyContin.

“In addition to all of these poor people working at the pharmacies, trying to earn a living who are robbed at gunpoint, we then have all of this being put out on the community where these people could easily die of overdoses on all of these drugs that are being put in the system and sold,” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Adams said during a juvenile court hearing on Sept. 11, according to the Las Vegas-based KLAS-TV.

The teen was already on probation for conspiracy and illegal gun possession, the prosecutor said – and he is accused of another CVS robbery in Seattle, Washington.

Three of the crimes happened on the same day, Feb. 8. The fourth targeted one of the same stores on July 8 – where workers hid a tracking device in with the pills that led police to the suspect’s door, according to court documents cited by the judge.

The suspect told the judge he had plans to get a job to support his newborn child, according to the station, and his defense attorney blamed the teen’s problems on a fourth-grade education, drugs and bad people around him.

The attorney, Mandy McKellar, declined to comment on the case Wednesday morning.

“I think that his co-conspirators are a big factor in his poor judgment and the negative peer associations even with family members could be something that we could work on in the juvenile system,” she reportedly said during the hearing, arguing against transferring the case to adult court.

The judge disagreed, and the teen is expected to be charged as an adult.