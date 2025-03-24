15-year-old boy now fourth suspect charged with homicide in New Mexico mass shooting

​

A third suspect was arrested Sunday morning stemming from Friday night’s mass shooting at a park in New Mexico.

An unnamed 17-year-old boy is now in custody following the arrests of two others on Saturday. The trio is accused of committing a mass shooting at Young Park in Las Cruces that left three dead and 15 injured.

Each suspect has been charged with three counts of murder.

Tomas Rivas, 20, and a different 17-year-old boy were arrested on Saturday evening, Las Cruces Police said on Facebook. The victims who died in Friday evening’s shooting at Young Park have been identified as 16-year-old Andrew Madrid, 18-year-old Jason Gomez and 19-year-old Dominick Estrada.

Police say Madrid and Gomez died on the scene, while Estrada died after being taken to a hospital.

Fifteen victims, whose ages range between 16 and 36, were injured. Nine are male and six are female, police said, adding that they will not release their names to “protect their privacy.” Medical conditions of the surviving victims have not been released.

“This tragedy reminds us that it’s going to take all of us to continue to come together to address these senseless acts of violence,” Democratic House Speaker Javier Martinez of Albuquerque said Saturday at the conclusion of an annual legislative session, The Associated Press reported.

The shooting took place around 10 p.m. during an unsanctioned car show.

“The investigation so far reveals that there was an altercation between two groups of people and that altercation escalated to gunfire between both groups,” Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story told reporters during a press briefing.

Rivas was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond. The juvenile suspect was taken to the juvenile detention facility. Additional charges are pending against the two, police say.

Federal and state agencies are assisting the Las Cruces Police Department in the continued investigation of the shooting.

A fundraiser has been set up to help victims and their families. It can be found here.

