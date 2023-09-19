13-year-old girl gets attacked at Southern California McDonald’s, while bystanders pull out phones and record

A teenage girl was attacked at a Southern California McDonald’s, and the brawl is circulating in viral videos after bystanders opted to record the action rather than intervene.

Kassidy Jones told FOX 11 Los Angeles that she and her classmates stopped by the fast-food restaurant on their way home from school on Sept. 6. The 13-year-old said it was there where an unidentified woman cornered her and then started attacking her.

“What the F are y’all looking at? I fight kids. I fight you,” Kassidy recalled the woman saying to her.

Kassidy said she does not know the suspect, who can be seen in videos obtained by FOX 11 dragging Kassidy to the floor, punching her and pulling her by her hair.

The crowd can be heard yelling and seen recording the incident on their phones. The only person seen coming to Kassidy’s aid was a man who reportedly was with the suspect.

Kassidy’s mother called police and rushed her daughter to the hospital. A photo from after the incident showed her with swelling and bruises.

“I just couldn’t believe another human being would do this,” Kassidy’s mother told FOX 11.

“We were horrified to learn about this violent attack, and our thoughts are with Kassidy and her family. Employees called police when the fight began, and we’re continuing to work closely with local law enforcement to help with their investigation,” the McDonald’s location’s owner/operator Tawnie Blade said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department says a battery report was taken, but there is no further information.

Local media reports say no arrests have been made.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the suspect will be charged with child abuse and battery once she is caught.