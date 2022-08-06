113 Haitian migrants in custody after boat runs aground off Florida coast

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border patrol took 113 Haitian migrants into custody after their sailing-vessel ran aground off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon.

The boat was spotted off the coast of Key Largo, near the gated community of Ocean Reef, officials said.

Rescue crews transferred the people from the grounded vessel to Coast Guard ships, with some entering the water without life jackets and needed to be rescued by crew members.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the agency’s Miami sector, said in a Twitter post that agents are working to keep the migrants “safe, clean, fed and healthy and identify exactly who they are and what they may or may not have wrong with them.”

The area off the coast of northern Key Largo has been a frequent destination of Haitian migrants since November.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we are trying to identify the smugglers who crammed these people onto that vessel,” Slosar said.