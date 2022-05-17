11-year-old NYC girl killed by stray bullet in broad daylight Bronx shooting

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 11-year-old girl in the Bronx was fatally struck by a stray bullet in broad daylight after a passenger on a motorized scooter allegedly tried to shoot a man running down the street, police say.

“This is very, very difficult for us to accept,” Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, the commanding officer for detectives in the Bronx, said at a press conference of the Monday afternoon shooting. “This is the second child that’s shot in this borough this year.”

The NYPD released video showing a man on foot standing in the entranceway of a building while two people on a scooter approach him at about 4:50 p.m. Monday. The people on the scooter pass him, while the man on foot runs in the opposite direction. The passenger on the scooter is then seen aiming a gun at the man on foot and firing.

The 11-year-old girl, identified as Kyhara Tay, was struck in the abdomen by the bullet and taken to Lincoln Hospital. She was with her family at the time of the shooting, NBC New York reported. She died later Monday.

“The girl, she just kept saying ‘Ow, ow, ow’ and holding her stomach. We were trying to figure out where she got shot at, we checked her leg there was nothing,” witness Maya Jones said, according to NBC New York. “She kept holding different places, then she stopped responding.”

McCormack said tracking the shooter would be “extremely difficult and time-consuming,” but added, “we will track it down, and we will chase the scooter as far as it goes.”

The 11-year-old is the second child to be shot in the Bronx this year. An 11-month-old girl was shot in the cheek by a stray bullet in January. The young child survived the shooting.

The girl’s mother, Miraida Gomez, called for changes to bail laws in the state and for the prosecution of known gun offenders.

“If there is anything that needs reform, it’s the bail law, the license-to-carry laws and the fine print on how someone licensed to carry can sell a firearm to someone who is not licensed to carry,” Gomez told Fox News Digital in February. “Bail reform to make it harder for individuals that are arrested with a firearm to be released they shouldn’t even have bail.”

“Who cares if Rikers fills up? Isn’t that what jail is for? To house the criminals,” she added.