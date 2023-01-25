11 Monterey Park, California, shooting victims identified by LA coroner
The Los Angeles County coroner has identified the remaining victims killed over the weekend in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
The victims who died following the attack at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles:
– Valentino Alvero, 68
– Hong Jian, 62
– Yu Kao, 72
– Lilian Li, 63
– Ming Wei Ma, 72
– My Nhan, 65
– Diana Tom, 72
– Muoi Ung, 67
– Chia Yau, 76
– Wen Yu, 64
– Xiujuan Yu, 57
Nine others were wounded and the suspected gunman, Huu Can Tran, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in a van in Torrance.
As of Tuesday, the motive for the mass shooting remains unknown.
It happened during Lunar New Year celebrations.
A man who described himself as a longtime friend of Tran told The Associated Press that the 72-year-old offered free lessons at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in search of a new dance partner after divorcing his wife, yet complained that the people there did not like him.
Following the Saturday shooting in Monterey Park, two more mass shootings in California – one in Half Moon Bay and the other in Oakland – left a combined eight dead and eight injured.