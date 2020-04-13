108-year-old woman dies from coronavirus in New Jersey nursing home

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 108-year-old woman with 37 great grandchildren has died of coronavirus complications in a New Jersey nursing home, according to a report.

Ollie Edwards may be one of the oldest people in the Garden State to die from the virus, the Newark Star-Ledger reports.

MORE THAN 2,200 HAVE DIED OF CORONAVIRUS INSIDE NURSING HOMES BUT FEDS AREN’T TRACKING THE NUMBERS: REPORT

She died Saturday at the AristaCare at Delaire Nursing Home in Linden. A call to the nursing home from Fox News Monday was not immediately returned.

“Great grandmother, when I took my oath of honor, you were so proud of me,” the paper quoted great granddaughter Tan Edwards, a Clifton, N.J., police officer, as saying.

NJ STUDENTS PRODUCE CORONAVIRUS 3D-PRINTED FACE SHIELDS: AN ‘ACT OF MONUMENTAL HUMANITARIANISM’

“In the oath, I honor to protect and serve, and I am so broken-hearted that I was not able to protect you from COVID-19,” she said.

“I love you and will forever carry the Edwards last name.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Her death came amid weekend reports that there have been 252 coronavirus-related deaths linked to New Jersey nursing homes. New Jersey officials reported Monday. There were 64,584 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 2,443 deaths, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Edwards grew up on a Georgia farm, picking cotton during the Jim Crow era, according to the paper.

She had a home in Newark for more than 70 years.

Over the years, she never let her family forget that she was the matriarch even as hip surgeries, dementia and vision and hearing loss slowed her down, the Star-Ledger reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m the captain of this ship, you are just a passenger, sit back and take a ride,” she would say, according to the family, the Star-Ledger reported. “I may be old, but I ain’t cold.”