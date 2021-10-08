10-year-old Texas boy dies after horse falls on him during rodeo

A 10-year-old boy in Texas died in a freak rodeo accident on Sunday after the horse he was riding fell on him, a report said.

Youngster Legend Williamson was riding the horse during the Texas Junior High Rodeo at the Beauregard Parish Covered Arena when the animal is believed to have either suffered a brain aneurysm or a heart attack, authorities told KPLC.

The fatal tragedy took place in the warm-up pen, where the horse suddenly reared up and fell on the child, Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond told the news outlet.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said to the station.

The horse died after the apparent medical episode. Williamson was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

