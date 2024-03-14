1-year-old killed in reported attack by dog, Connecticut police say

A 1-year-old boy in Connecticut has died after being bitten by a dog, according to police.Police were called on Wednesday to a home in East Hartford.Despite efforts by emergency responders and medical professionals, the child succumbed to his injuries.

A 1-year-old boy died in Connecticut after a dog bit him, police said.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. Wednesday to a home in East Hartford where the child had been bitten several times by a dog, Officer Marc Caruso, a police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving measures and took the child to a hospital, but the boy died “despite the valiant efforts of medical professionals,” Caruso said.

BABY KILLED, PARENTS INJURED IN REPORTED ATTACK BY FAMILY DOG, NEW JERSEY POLICE SAY

The death is under investigation, Caruso said.

He added that two dogs were removed from the home.

VICIOUS ATTACK BY PACK OF DOGS LEAVES IOWA WOMAN WITH DOUBLE AMPUTATION

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones as they mourn their loss,” Caruso said. “May they find solace and strength during this challenging time.”