1 injured in eastern Pennsylvania home explosion

One person was injured and a house was severely damaged Friday by an early morning explosion at a home about 10 miles northwest of Reading, Pennsylvania.

A male was hospitalized after the blast just before 7 a.m. in Bernville. A fire marshal is investigating, state police spokesman Trooper David Boehm said.

Two dogs were also at the home, but they are OK, Boehm said.

“It was just an explosion,” Boehm said. “There was no fire.”

Aerial photos from WPVI-TV Channel 6 in Philadelphia showed severe damage and building parts scattered nearby.

Boehm said there was no immediate word about the cause. He called the house “currently completely unstable.”