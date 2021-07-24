1 dead after Washington state tavern shooting

A shooting at a Spokane Valley, Washington, tavern has left one person dead and two injured with gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

The deceased male victim died at the scene while the two other wounded victims — a male and female — were transported to a nearby hospital, Cpl. Mark Gregory, public information officer for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to Fox News.

The injured male sustained “what appeared to be life-threatening injuries,” and the female’s injuries “are not believed to be life-threatening,” Gregory wrote in a Saturday press release.

Police responded to calls reporting a fight and shooting just after midnight at a tavern called Ichabod’s East.

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the scene, contacted several people in the parking lot, and provided medical attention to one of the victims, according to the press release.

“A few minutes” after deputies arrived, more gunshots were fired “a short distance away from the bar,” prompting officials to request emergency assistance, including Spokane police, Washington State Patrol troopers, Liberty Lake police, additional Spokane County deputies, the SWAT Team and Air-1, Gregory wrote.

The tavern and surrounding area were locked down after the additional shots were fired, but the SWAT Team, K9 units and Air-1 were unsuccessful in locating additional victims or any suspects.

Authorities detained two persons of interest for questioning but have not made any arrests at the time of publication. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

No additional details were reported.