1 dead, 7 injured after Tesla Cybertruck catches fire outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas: Police

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a vehicle fire that occurred this morning outside the Trump Hotel Las Vegas, involving what appeared to be a Tesla Cybertruck.

According to a social media post from the police department, a vehicle fire happened at the entrance to the hotel.

Police said the fire was out and urged the public to avoid the area.

In another post on X, President-elect Trump’s son, Eric Trump, posted a statement about the incident.

WRONG-WAY DRIVER IN CRASH THAT KILLED VEGAS POLICE OFFICER WAS IN US ILLEGALLY: ICE

“Earlier today, a reported electric vehicle fire occurred in the porte cochère of Trump Las Vegas,” Eric wrote. “The safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism.”

Police did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for more information.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF BURNING WOMAN TO DEATH ON NYC SUBWAY IS PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported that smoke could be seen coming from the tower in video obtained by the outlet. The station also reported that it obtained video from a view that suggests fireworks may have been inside the vehicle, which was a Tesla Cybertruck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Several police and ambulances were also reportedly in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.