$1.5M worth of drugs seized from vacant Seattle apartment

Apartment staff in Washington made a shocking discovery when they recovered about $1.5 million worth of drugs from an abandoned unit.

On Wednesday evening, apartment staff in Everett, Washington, were processing an eviction on an abandoned apartment unit.



next



prev



The apartment manager entered the tenant’s apartment and found a “large quantity of drugs,” the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force (SRDTF) said in a press release. Staff immediately called Everett Police.

ARIZONA POLICE SEIZE 395,000 FENTANYL PILLS DURING TRAFFIC STOP, SUSPECT ARRESTED

The Everett Police’s Anti-Crime team and the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force partnered after police requested assistance.



next



prev



12,000 FENTANYL PILLS FOUND PACKAGED IN CANDY AT LAX TSA CHECKPOINT

Inside the apartment, officials discovered more than 3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, more than 100,000 blue fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, more than 21,000 grams of meth and 101 gallons of ethanol.

Officials with the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force determined that the quantity of drugs was “indicative of a high-level drug trafficking organization.”

SRDTF detectives, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), have identified two persons of interest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP