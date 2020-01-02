YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach says infant son's organs were donated after Christmas tragedy

Brittani Boren Leach said her 3-month old son’s organs have been donated after he was found unresponsive at a relative’s house while taking a nap on Christmas Day. The 29-year-old YouTube personality from Texas shared with her followers on Instagram that after they made the difficult decision to donate his organs, hospital staff and visitors lined the halls to form an “Honor Walk” as he was wheeled to the operating room.

“Our sweet Crew went to be with Jesus today,” she wrote on Dec. 30, four days after initially asking her followers for prayers. “I rode on the bed with him to the O.R., with Jeff walking beside me as the surgical team pushed us through the halls. People lined the halls to pay their respects to our little hero and then we said the hardest goodbye of our lives. I’m not very good with words right now, because my heart hurts and I’m angry.”

Leach, who shares a stepdaughter and three other sons with her husband, Jeff, said that while her son’s organs will save three or four others, “right now there is a big hole in my heart and my arms feel empty.”

She asked for continued prayers for the family, and for her followers to be mindful that they see each comment posted to their social media pages.

“Crew’s Story has reached masses, and it selfishly hurts me that it has,” she wrote. “I’m thankful for all the love and support that we have been shown, but please keep in mind that we can see your comments, questions and conversations with one another. Put yourself in our shoes (which is impossible to do) and ask yourself if you’d want to read what you’re about to write or say.”

Leach said her son is now “dancing and playing in Heaven” with her husband’s brother and other relatives who have died.