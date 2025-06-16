Your brain physically changes when you work too much, scientists warn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New research has found that being overworked can physically alter the brain.

Researchers in South Korea set out to understand how working long hours impact the cognitive and emotional health of employees.

The study, published in the journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine, assessed the brain volume of 110 healthcare workers who were classified by the categories of overworked – working greater than or equal to 52 hours per week – and non-overworked.

The results revealed that overworked individuals exhibited “significant changes” in brain regions that are associated with executive function and emotional regulation.

Study co-author Wanhyung Lee, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor at Chung-Ang University College of Medicine in Seoul, told Fox News Digital that this is one of the first studies to examine the relationship between prolonged working hours and structural brain changes.

“We initially had no clear expectations regarding what we might discover,” he revealed. “Therefore, we found the results particularly intriguing.”

The researcher noted that increased brain volume associated with cognitive and emotional functions was an “unexpected and fascinating” observation of the study.

“These findings open new questions and underscore the complexity of how chronic occupational stress might affect brain health, highlighting the need for further detailed investigations,” he said.

The increased brain volume as observed was found in regions associated with executive functions, Lee said, such as memory, decision-making and attention — as well as emotional regulation, such as stress management and emotional stability.

While these changes may initially reflect a need to manage “ongoing occupational stress,” according to Lee, there could be potential risks of prolonged or chronic alterations.

This could include neural strain, inflammation or maladaptive reorganization.

“Although our current study cannot conclusively determine the long-term impacts, ongoing exposure without sufficient recovery may negatively affect cognitive and emotional health,” he said.

Lee urged employees who work excessive hours to recognize that chronic stress can lead to physical brain changes, not just psychological complications. This emphasizes the need to manage workload, prioritize rest and maintain emotional balance.

“At the same time, individual efforts alone are not sufficient; organizational support and proactive management by companies to create healthy working conditions are essential to protect employees’ brain health,” he said.

“With the rapid advancement of smartphones and digital technology, work increasingly extends beyond traditional office hours into personal time, making chronic overwork more common and less visible,” Lee went on. “Employers and policymakers must also acknowledge and address these evolving work patterns to support sustainable working environments.”

The researcher recognized the progressive move toward becoming an “overwork society.” He urged employees to “actively set boundaries, ensure regular rest and recovery, practice stress management, and advocate for workplace policies that clearly define and respect healthy work-hour limits.”

Dr. Paul Saphier, a neurosurgeon and founder of Coaxial Neurosurgical Specialists in New Jersey, was not involved in the study but commented on the findings in an interview with Fox News Digital.

Saphier considered the study interesting, yet not “overly surprising.”

“There is no question that mental stress and fatigue, either with sleep deprivation, anxiety, long periods of intense concentration, etc., lead to alteration of neurotransmitter release and additional physiological changes,” he said. “This may ultimately lead to anatomical changes within the brain.”

Experts have known that professions that require “crisp cognitive awareness” with “zero room for error” — such as airline pilots and medical professionals — benefit from “limited consecutive work hours to reduce errors,” said the neurosurgeon.

Kyle Elliott, a California-based tech career coach and mental health expert, also weighed in during a separate interview with Fox News Digital.

“Caring for your mental health and well-being is essential if you want to be a productive employee,” he said.

“Neglecting your mental health can not only affect your ability to work effectively but also negatively impact your physical health and longevity.”

Elliot encouraged employees to advocate for their needs.

“Don’t be afraid to speak up [at work or to employers] if you need to take a break or time off to protect your mental or physical health,” he said. “Your mind and body will thank you in the long run.”

The expert suggested taking smaller steps to preserve mental health and prevent burnout, such as taking allocated breaks throughout the workday, connecting with people who are safe to share your frustration with and limiting time on social media.