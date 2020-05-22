WWII veteran, 100, beats coronavirus after losing wife to illness

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A 100-year-old World War II veteran from Virginia who lost his wife to coronavirus was finally discharged from the hospital after a 58-day battle of his own with COVID-19. Lloyd Falk, who was hospitalized at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, was released on Monday to the sound of cheers and applause by staff who helped care for him.

Falk was first admitted to the hospital on March 24 as one of the facility’s first COVID-19 positive patients, according to a Facebook post.

“Despite losing his wife of 74 years to the virus a few weeks ago, Mr. Falk continued to stay strong, defying the odds and surviving his fight against COVID-19,” Henrico, Parham & Retreat Doctors’ Hospitals, wrote on Facebook. “This afternoon, the care team at HCA Healthcare’s Henrico Doctors’ Hospital honored Mr. Falk and his late wife, lining up the hallways and cheering him on as he was wheeled out of the hospital to begin his rehabilitation and recovery.”

Falk’s daughter, whose identity was not revealed in the video shared by the hospital, said she couldn’t thank the hospital staff enough.

“I really thought so many times he was gone, I really did, and he just popped back up,” she told a staffer. “Thank you for everything, all the tests and everything you’ve done for my father and also helping him through losing his wife of 74 years, it was hard on him.”

She continued thanking her staff and marveling at the fact that her 100-year-old father was able to overcome the virus.

“For the most part you’ve been so helpful, I really do appreciate it,” Falk himself said in the video.

Virginia has seen over 34,950 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 1,136 deaths. The state is currently mulling a mask mandate, following the example of several others across the country. Gov. Ralph Northam said on Wednesday that the state would enforce such a policy if the cases continued to rise. Currently the state’s health department encourages facial coverings while out in public, but it is not mandated.