Working the night shift may cause dangerous health conditions, long-term risk of disease

Working through the night can put a toll on your body and overall health.

More than 9 million adults in the United States work shifts at night, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

There are many jobs in a variety of industries that require staff at night, including medical professionals, flight attendants, hotel receptionists, construction workers, truck drivers, firefighters, law enforcement and others.

Working the night shift requires adjusted sleep schedules and meal times, which are two contributing factors to the health problems associated with late-night hours that could include an increased risk of cancer, gastrointestinal disorders and more.

Increased cancer riskPossible gastrointestinal disordersIncreased risk for cardiovascular diseasePsychological concerns

Studies have shown an increased risk of certain cancers among those who work the night shift.

The National Toxicology Program (NTP) drew its own conclusions based on “systematic review methods and established criteria” about a link between working the night shift to certain cancers, according to a 2021 report by the organization.

The NTP found “high evidence” that frequently working the night shift disrupts circadian rhythms and can cause breast cancer in women and prostate cancer in men.

A circadian rhythm is the body’s internal 24-hour clock. One factor that affects a circadian rhythm is light.

Working the night shift disrupts the body’s circadian rhythm because a person is working during a time when the body’s natural instinct is to sleep.

If you are someone who often works the night shift, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends trying to stick to a similar sleep schedule even on the days when you are off from work to help your body get into a better routine.

When you work the night shift, you may eat at odd hours.

Possible gastrointestinal disorders you could face include abdominal pain, gas, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, vomiting, change in appetite, indigestion and heartburn, according to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

A disturbed circadian rhythm can again be to blame for these gastrointestinal problems because the body’s internal clock may not properly function when food is eaten at abnormal hours during the night.

It is important to keep yourself fueled with food and hydrated with plenty of water while you’re on your feet working long hours at night.

What you eat at work, and even where you eat, can help ease these digestive problems, according to NIOSH.

Recommended foods for work hours include vegetables, salads, soups, fruits, wholegrain sandwiches, yogurt, cheese, eggs, nuts and green tea.

The NIOSH also suggests seeking a different environment to eat away from work and try to enjoy your meal with other coworkers.

Avoid eating between midnight and 6 a.m. if possible to help form a relatively normal meal routine, NIOSH recommends.

Heart health could be a risk from many years of frequent night shifts.

Research has made a connection between certain risk factors that could be prevalent in those who work the night shift that are associated with cardiovascular disease, such as smoking and metabolic disturbances, according to NIOSH.

Those with high blood pressure could be at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes if they work frequent night shifts, according to findings published in August 2022 by the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The study spanned over 12 years, in which 36,939 participants in the U.K. Biobank were monitored.

It was found that those who had high blood pressure and worked night shifts had a 16% higher risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and stroke than those who worked during normal daytime hours, according to the study.

Working the night shift can come with many psychological concerns.

Individuals who frequently work during the night can experience extreme fatigue and feelings of isolation.

One mental health concern prevalent for those who work the night shift is depression.

In 2023, a study was published in the National Library of Medicine backing this concern.

A systematic review and meta-analysis was done to determine whether there was a link between depression and nurses working night shifts.

The study found “a significant association between night shift work, the circadian and sleep disruption it causes and the risk of depression in nurses.”