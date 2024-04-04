Woman sings Taylor Swift during brain surgery, plus a husband’s mission to cure cancer

SHAKE IT OFF – A New Jersey woman sang Taylor Swift songs during her own brain surgery. The patient shares her amazing story and photos. Continue reading…

AUTISM AWARENESS – Here’s what you can do to show your support during Autism Awareness Month. Continue reading…

TURNING LOSS INTO PROGRESS – After losing his wife to colon cancer, a New York tech entrepreneur was inspired to create a new AI-based drug to help fight the disease. Continue reading…

EASING THE EFFECTS – A new drug was found to reduce two of the most troublesome effects of menopause. Researchers and doctors weigh in on the findings. Continue reading…

COUGHING CONCERNS – Night coughs keeping you awake? Experts reveal what causes the condition and how to stop it. Continue reading…

OUTBREAK ALERT – The CDC has warned of an outbreak of a “rare but serious” bacterial infection. Here’s what you need to know. Continue reading…

BIRD FLU IN TEXAS – The second human case of avian influenza has been confirmed in the U.S. Here’s what to know. Continue reading…

DOCTOR’S ORDERS – Many older adults are getting misdiagnosed with pneumonia and taking unnecessary antibiotics. Experts explain the dangers. Continue reading…

HEALTH CARE HURDLES – Medical care is “overwhelmingly complex” for older adults, experts say. Here’s what needs to change. Continue reading…

