Woman faces risk of rare spinal condition after yoga pose led to slipped discs

Doctors told a U.K. woman she’s at risk of developing a rare spinal condition due to a yoga pose she did years ago, according to news agency SWNS.

Terrilyn Griffiths, 44, from Lowestoft, Suffolk, exhibited early signs of cauda equina syndrome (CES, a dangerous form of spinal nerve damage) in January 2024 when an MRI revealed slipped discs in her back, stemming from yoga-induced back injuries.

“I was showing my ex’s kids how to do a standing bridge pose when my back gave way,” she said of the initial incident in 2021.

At first, Griffiths “thought nothing of it,” but then she began experiencing back pain two weeks later, often feeling like she “would collapse at the waist.”

“It didn’t help that I worked a laborious job, and I had to carry heavy materials around all day,” Griffiths, who worked in a factory at the time, told SWNS.

She pushed through the pain for six months until it subsided, leading her to think it had eventually “healed on its own.”

But the pain resurfaced almost two years later in June 2023. “I had a physical week at work, and my back went right before I had a horse-riding lesson,” she said.

Griffiths eventually went to the doctor in January 2024, when she learned she had early signs of cauda equina syndrome, which can cause pain, weakness and incontinence, per Cleveland Clinic.

“CES is traumatic and life-changing … it has taken my life away.”

Doctors referred the woman to a physiotherapist, but Griffith said “nothing has helped.” She is not eligible for a corrective surgery because she doesn’t present any “red flag symptoms” characteristic of the condition.

During this time, Griffiths was experiencing dexterity issues in her hands, weakness in her hip and groin area, altered sensation in her saddle region and a semi-paralyzed bladder, per the SWNS report.

She also “struggles to walk” and is unable to travel more than a single flight of stairs without having pins and needles.

After working with the physiotherapist for nine months doing small exercises, Griffiths said the pain across her back only got worse.

“CES is traumatic and life-changing,” said Griffiths, who is now housebound.

“Not many people seem to know much about it, which has made getting the right treatment harder … and now it has taken my life away.”

“I feel as if there’s little hope for me in the future,” she added.

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service, if the condition is not addressed early, it can result in life-changing injuries.

Griffiths is now raising funds for private consultations, travel expenses and support at home.

“I have started looking into getting the surgical procedure elsewhere — maybe abroad — to decompress the area,” she said. “But I wish more people were more aware of incomplete and partial cauda equina syndrome.”

“Perhaps things would have been different for me.”