Woman battling brain cancer away from home receives special snow message: 'Mom be brave'

A woman from Guatemala who is in Cleveland receiving treatment for an aggressive brain tumor received a little extra encouragement through a message written in the snow outside of her hospital window. Michele Schambach, who was diagnosed with oligodendroglioma at home and referred to the Cleveland Clinic by her doctor, said she was “feeling down” when the message appeared.

“MOM, BE BRAVE,” reads the message, which was written by her daughter, Dr. Marie Schambach, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Marie Schambach shared photos of her message on Facebook on Feb. 14, and told followers that her mom was “in the best hands in the world at Cleveland Clinic.” She added that her mom is a “superwoman.”

Oligodendroglioma is a primary central nervous system tumor that begins in either the brain or spinal cord, according to Cancer.gov. Schambach’s tumor was classified as Grade III, meaning it’s malignant and also fast-growing. The tumors most often strike in patients between 35 and 44 but can occur at any age. The cause remains unknown.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Schambach had traveled to Cleveland Clinic in October for surgery to remove as much of the tumor as they could before beginning chemotherapy and radiation. However, earlier this month she learned that her blood counts were not improving, which is when Marie Schambach stepped in to help.

Her message was even recognized by the hospital’s social media team in a special tweet.

“A beautiful message was left at our main campus today,” the clinic tweeted. “To the person who wrote it, you’ve touched our hearts. #MomBeBrave.”