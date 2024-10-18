Woman accidentally swallows wedding ring while taking vitamins, X-ray shows

An Atlanta woman was taking her daily vitamins on vacation when she accidentally swallowed her diamond wedding ring.

Dannah McMichael, 39, and her husband, Randy McMichael, were on vacation in Phuket, Thailand, when the unthinkable happened.

“We went out for dinner and drinks and when I got back, I wanted to shower,” she told SWNS.

WOMAN SWALLOWS ENGAGEMENT RING IN HER SLEEP: ‘HOW? I DON’T KNOW, BUT I DID!’

The travel blogger said she was “beyond jet-lagged” after a long day of traveling and was preparing to shower when she took off her wedding ring and accidentally swallowed it with a handful of vitamins.

“Without looking, I threw everything in my mouth and washed it down with water,” she said.

TEXAS WOMAN ACCIDENTALLY SWALLOWS PARTIAL DENTURES, HERE’S HOW A MEDICAL TEAM SAVED THE DAY

McMichael told Fox News Digital that she immediately started choking, but thought it was the magnesium pills that had gotten caught in her throat.

“When I started choking on the pills and noticed my ring was missing, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

After looking around the hotel room for the missing ring, the couple joked about the possibility of McMichael swallowing it.

MAN SWALLOWS DENTURES WHILE EARING BOWL OF SOUP, UNDERGOES EMERGENCY SURGERY

After two days of searching, the pair went to a local clinic to get an X-ray scan.

“We couldn’t believe it,” McMichael said after seeing her wedding ring on the X-ray machine.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

The woman said she couldn’t stop laughing — saying it was “the funniest thing [to] ever happen to me.”

McMichael said her husband was relieved, as he thought the massage therapist might have “swiped it” off his wife’s finger.

Doctors at the clinic told McMichael that she would pass the ring naturally — which she confirmed to Fox News Digital did happen.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

“I swallowed it Sunday and passed it Wednesday or Thursday,” she said, adding, “No pain at all.”

McMichael said she was relieved when it came out because she was worried about flushing it down the toilet.

McMichael, who regularly shares her travel adventures on social media, joked after the occasion by posting a video of the X-ray and her ring soaking in disinfectant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She captioned the post, “Got my ring back. Wait, I never lost it. It was always with me.”