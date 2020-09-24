Woman, 102, beats coronavirus after surviving cancer, 1918 flu pandemic

The novel coronavirus was apparently no match for a 102-year-old woman in New Hampshire.

Mildred “Gerri” Schappals, who lives at The Huntington at Nashua, an assisted living facility, contracted COVID-19 in May but quickly recovered.

“I was surprised,” her daughter, Julia Schappals, told local news station WMUR. “But then again, I was not surprised that she survived. That’s how she’s been her entire life, and when we asked her about it she kind of poo-pooed it. ‘Yeah, I was sick for a couple of days. It wasn’t bad.'”

This isn’t the first time Schappals has survived a pandemic. Born in Worcester, Mass., on Jan. 18, 1918, Schappals contracted the Spanish flu at 11 months old, as did her mother and brother. All three survived.

“She’s often said that she thinks Mother Nature believes that she died in 1918 and has forgotten about her,” Julia Schappals told a local Massachusetts newspaper, Telegram.com.

Schappals, who worked as a teacher, principal and supervisor of elementary instruction for Nashua public schools before retiring in the 1980s, also survived two bouts of cancer, first with breast cancer and then Stage 3 colon cancer a few years later, per Telegram.com.

“Maybe she’s right,” Julia Schappals told the outlet. “Maybe whoever this master of death is has forgot about her.”