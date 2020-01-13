Wisconsin child dies from flu on the way to the hospital: health officials

A child in Wisconsin has died from the flu, marking the first pediatric death in the state for the 2019-2020 season.

The child, who was under 10 years of age but whose name was not released, died while he or she was on the way to a hospital in southeastern Wisconsin, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said, according to The Associated Press.

The child moved to Wisconsin just a couple of months before falling ill, officials said. They noted it was not clear if the child had received the flu vaccine.

The child tested positive for influenza B, a strain of the virus that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says is responsible for the majority of pediatric flu deaths this season.

In Wisconsin, some 622 people have been hospitalized for the flu and flu-related complications this season, health officials said. Roughly 60 percent of hospitalizations were in people under the age of 65.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on Monday.