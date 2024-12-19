Why women get ‘the ick,’ plus incurable STD and colon cancer risk
Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in health care, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
– Science reveals why women sometimes get “the ick” and feel disgusted by men.
– Nearly 900 million people under age 50 have an incurable and highly contagious STD.
– A specific type of cooking oil has been linked to colon cancer in a new study.
MORE IN HEALTH
‘VERY DISTURBING’ – Flu vaccination rates are at an alarming low among U.S. children, according to health officials. Continue reading…
‘MIRACULOUS’ SURVIVAL – A breast cancer patient who was given 24 months to live says God led her to a cure. Continue reading…
GIFTS FOR EVERYONE – These 15 holiday gifts are hand-picked for dementia patients and caregivers. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)