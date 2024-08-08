Why more Americans aren’t having kids, plus prisoners’ trauma and new cancer tests
FAMILY DOWNSIZING – As the birth rate in America has dropped to a historic low, experts offer theories on why more adults are opting out of having kids. Continue reading…
‘ALARMING TREND’ – 17 cancer types are more common in Gen X and millennials, a new study finds. An oncologist provides guidance on ways to reduce the risk. Continue reading…
PRICE OF FREEDOM – After Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American veteran Paul Whelan were released from Russia on Thursday in a large prisoner swap, experts say they may struggle with the effects of trauma. Continue reading…
THE ART OF LISTENING – A new Gallup poll finds that teens most want to vent to their parents about their stresses, but don’t necessarily want advice. Continue reading…
OZEMPIC AND OPERATIONS – Patients who are taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity could face risks during surgery, doctors warn. Continue reading…
EARLY DETECTION – The FDA has approved a new blood test that can screen for colon cancer in routine health care settings. Experts weigh in on the potential impact for patients. Continue reading…
FRACTURED PLANS – Aerosmith has announced the end of their farewell tour due to frontman Steven Tyler’s throat injury. A specialist explains what causes a laryngeal fracture and why it can be life-threatening. Continue reading…
‘GOTTA DO IT’ – Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, shares his colonoscopy experience and encourages men to get screened. Continue reading…
MINING THE MIND – Artificial intelligence is fast-tracking dementia diagnoses by tapping into ‘hidden information’ in brain waves, researchers say. Continue reading…
