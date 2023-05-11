Why a cancer patient decided to become a nurse after her own treatment

INSPIRED TO SUPPORT – After nurses helped save her life, an Ohio woman decided to become one of them. Continue reading…

EARLY PREVENTION -Updated breast cancer recommendations call for earlier screenings.Continue reading…

BE WELL – Here’s how to keep bones strong and prevent osteoporosis. Continue reading…

DENTAL BLUNDERS -Avoid these 12 bad habits for healthy teeth. Continue reading…

SENIOR SCREEN TIME – Study suggests spending more time online could deter dementia. Continue reading…

SOCIAL SAFETY – An important new advisory for teens and social media has just come out — here’s what to know. Continue reading…

ARTIFICIAL DOC – More teens are turning to Snapchat’s My AI for mental health help. Continue reading…

AI FOR ALZHEIMER’S -Artificial intelligence analyzes 50+ risk factors. Continue reading…

CARDIAC CALLS – Cell phone chatting could mean a higher heart health risk. Continue reading…

