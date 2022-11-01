WHO declares monkeypox still a global health emergency

The monkeypox outbreak continues to represent a global health emergency, which is the World Health Organization’s highest level of alert, the UN agency’s Emergency Committee said on Tuesday.

MONKEYPOX BY THE NUMBERS: FACTS ABOUT THE RARE VIRUS THAT’S CURRENTLY SPREADING

The WHO label, a “public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC)”, is designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on sharing vaccines and treatments.

SIX MORE PEOPLE DIAGNOSED WITH MONKEYPOX HAVE DIED

The WHO said in July that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represented a global health emergency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP