White House communications director Kate Bedingfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Bedingfield said she discovered her positive results on Friday morning.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I last saw the president Wednesday in a socially-distanced meeting while wearing an N-95 mask, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by the CDC,” she wrote.

Bedingfield said that “thanks to being fully vaccinated and boosted” she is only experiencing mild symptoms.

“In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test,” she said.

Bedingfield’s announcement comes after Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for the virus earlier in the week.

The vice president’s press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said neither President Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines someone in “close contact” as someone who is less than six feet apart for at least 15 minutes.