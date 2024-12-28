What is ‘toasted skin syndrome’? Heating pads and blankets can cause skin damage, experts warn

A heated blanket or heating pad might keep you warm in the cold winter months, but experts are warning of a potential danger.

Too much close exposure to high heat can cause noticeable skin damage, or a condition called toasted skin syndrome.

Several heated blanket users have shared their own experiences with the syndrome on social media, displaying discolored patterns on their skin.

One TikTok user, Faith Harrell (@faith_harrell), posted a video of toasted skin syndrome discoloration on her stomach from using a heating pad that plugs in.

“Your friendly reminder to not excessively use your heating pad on your stomach at the highest setting,” she wrote in the video, which currently has seven million views.

Harrell told Fox News Digital that the burn marks are “not painful” but do get “super itchy.”

Although the mottled skin has not cleared, Harrell said she still sleeps with the heating pad over her clothes against her stomach.

Manhattan-based dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., said that toasted skin syndrome, officially known as erythema ab igne (EAI), is a “pattern of discoloration that occurs in areas of skin after prolonged exposure to heat sources.”

The main cause is long-term exposure to heat “below the threshold for thermal burn,” he told Fox News Digital.

“While it might seem harmless at first, repeated exposure can lead to permanent damage, and in some cases, increase the risk of skin cancer.”

Skin changes can occur after prolonged exposure to any heat source, Camp noted, including laptops, heated car seats, hot water bottles, electric blankets, space heaters and heating pads used to treat lower back pain.

“Toasted skin syndrome is unlikely to occur after a single exposure,” he said. “It occurs after repeated exposure to the same heat source.”

Dr. Alexandra Bowles, a board-certified dermatologist at MONA Dermatology in Cincinnati, Ohio, added that the condition is marked by “a mottled, reddish-brown discoloration that can become more prominent and permanent over time.”

“This occurs when the skin is exposed to heat high enough to dilate blood vessels, but not to the point of causing burns,” she told Fox News Digital.

“While it might seem harmless at first, repeated exposure can lead to permanent damage, and in some cases, increase the risk of skin cancer due to the cellular changes caused by the heat.”

Camp agreed that the long-term risk of toasted skin syndrome is the “development of malignancies,” like certain cancers, in affected areas due to damaged skin cells.

To prevent toasted skin syndrome, Bowles recommends avoiding direct and prolonged contact with heat sources and using a barrier, like cloth, between skin and heat.

“If you notice any unusual skin discoloration or texture changes, it’s a good idea to consult a dermatologist,” she said. “Catching potential issues early can help prevent long-term skin damage.”

Camp also suggests avoiding the condition through “the judicious use of electronics that generate heat, like laptops and heated car seats.”

Fox News Digital reached out to several manufacturers for comment.