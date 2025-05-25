What is ketamine therapy? Mormon reality stars tout controversial treatment

Season 2 of the reality show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” depicted one couple — Jen and Zac Affleck — as they went through ketamine therapy, which they claimed saved their marriage.

What is ketamine, and can it really benefit relationships?

An anesthetic used to induce sleep before and after surgery, according to Cleveland Clinic, ketamine is also used illegally as a recreational drug .

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation (ADF) describes ketamine as a “dissociative drug,” meaning it causes people to feel “separated or detached” from their bodies or physical surroundings.

In recent years, ketamine has been used as an alternative therapy for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

“It can be a party drug, and it can be abused, but I think if you have the right intention and you do it in the proper setting with a doctor, it can be super impactful,” Zac Affleck said in an interview with Women’s Health.

As far as personal beliefs, “there’s nothing in the Mormon guidelines that says you can’t do ketamine, but it’s in the gray area,” Affleck added.

Ketamine as depression treatment

In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a derivative of ketamine in a nasal spray format (Spravato, or S-ketamine) for treatment-resistant depression and suicidal ideation.

Some clinical studies have shown that ketamine therapy can be effective in treating severe depression in veterans.

“Ketamine acts like an antidepressant that can help distract someone from negative thoughts and feelings in a relatively short amount of time,” Rolando Larice, M.D., medical director at Sana Lake Recovery in Missouri, told Fox News Digital.

The drug is believed to create more connections between brain cells, a process thought to ease depression and decrease suicidal thoughts, according to Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Justin Gerstner, psychiatrist and chief medical officer at Ellie Mental Health in Minnesota, previously told Fox News Digital that he uses ketamine therapy in his own practice.

“It’s been quite transformative for a lot of our clients,” he said.

Gerstner’s practice usually administers ketamine to clients via IV injection in two- to three-hour sessions, partnered with psychotherapy before and after treatment.

It is intended to be used in combination with antidepressant pills only under the supervision of a medical professional.

Risks and limitations

At high doses, the drug can cause adverse health issues that affect cardiovascular , respiratory and neurologic function, which can be fatal, said the American Addiction Centers website.

Some risks include elevated blood pressure, difficulty breathing, amnesia, seizures, addiction, problems with judgment and coordination, and a lower urinary tract irritation called ulcerative cystitis, according to the same source.

“Common causes of overdose death include excess sedation, respiratory failure, low blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, coma and seizures,” Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News’ senior medical advisor, previously told Fox News Digital.

Larice cautioned that ketamine does carry a risk of addiction or dependency.

While ketamine IV therapy could be an alternative option if other treatments haven’t been effective for mental health conditions, experts urge caution.

“People may see celebrities like Jen Affleck make claims that ketamine therapy saved her marriage, but if it’s shown as a quick fix to solve all of your problems rather than a step toward healing, that’s when it can be dangerous,” Larice cautioned.

It is important for the IV treatment to be monitored by medical professionals in case dangerous side effects occur, he said.

