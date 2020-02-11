What are the most common STDs?

More than 1.7 million cases of chlamydia were reported in 2018.

About 580,000 gonorrhea cases were reported in 2018.

About 35,000 cases of the most contagious forms of syphilis were reported in 2018.

Fortunately, many STDs can be cured with antibiotic before leading to some of their more serious complications.

If left untreated, syphilis can result in blindness, hearing loss and neurological problems. Chlamydia and gonorrhea can lead to infertility, ectopic pregnancy and chronic pelvic pain.

Here is a look at the diseases chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.

SYPHILIS

Health officials have been increasing worried about the rise of congenital syphilis, a disease becoming more common in America.

In January, New Mexico health officials ordered more screenings of pregnant women for syphilis.

Congenital syphilis is a disease that occurs when a mother with sexually transmitted syphilis passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that congenital syphilis has increased annually in the United States since 2012, resulting in severe health complications and deaths among newborns.

New Mexico has the eighth-highest rate of congenital syphilis cases, the Department of Health said.

There were 23 cases in New Mexico in 2018 as of Dec. 30, up from 10 in 2017, including two that resulted in deaths, the department said.

Under the order, medical professionals must test all pregnant women in their first and third trimesters and again at delivery, the department said.

Many people with syphilis do not have any symptoms or the symptoms may be very mild and similar to those of other health problems, the department said. “The only way for anyone to know for sure if they have syphilis is to get tested.”

Last year, California became concerned with a similar pattern.

Congenital syphilis cases in the state were 14 percent higher than the previous year and nearly 900 percent higher than in 2012.

There were 22 stillbirths or neonatal deaths because of syphilis last year, the California Department of Public Health reported.

CHLAMYDIA

Amid public health funding cuts and clinic closures, the three most common sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise as U.S. infections increase.

In Hawaii, the increase is believed to be linked to online dating.

Last year in Utah County, health officials there were 1,257 reported cases of chlamydia last year, making a chlamydia diagnosis more common than influenza.

As the Provo Daily Herald reports that means sexually transmitted diseases were some of the most-diagnosed infectious diseases in 2018 in Utah County.

GONORRHEA

Health officials say gonorrhea is now more drug-resistant with one treatment option remaining out of the five recommend methods available in 2006.

Officials say the sexually transmitted disease has bacteria that could affect the reproductive tract, eyes, throat, mouth and rectum.

In the state of Washington, state health officials confirmed a gonorrhea outbreak confined to a single county last summer.

The Union-Bulletin reported 27 cases were confirmed in Walla Walla County, about 250 miles southeast of Seattle.

Health officials say in the same time span a year before there were only six reported cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.