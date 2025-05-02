Weight-loss drugs to get surprising endorsement from global health giant

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday announced its support for weight-loss drugs in adults globally.

The organization plans to back GLP-1s like Wegovy and Zepbound to treat obesity in adults as part of a shift in addressing the global obesity epidemic, as reported by Reuters.

In a memo, the agency called for strategies to improve access to the medications in countries that are low- and middle-income, Reuters summarized.

More than one billion people have obesity across the globe, according to WHO’s data, and around 70% of these individuals live in low- and middle-income countries.

The proven effectiveness of weight-loss drugs has led individuals, especially in the U.S. and other high-income countries like Britain and Germany, to seek out GLP-1 solutions.

Cost can be a factor, however, as the medications can be priced at more than $1,000 per month, Reuters noted.

In a statement, a WHO spokesperson wrote that the agency has been working on a “set of new recommendations for obesity prevention, care and treatment” among different age groups, including children, adolescents and adults.

The agency said it expects the drug recommendations to be finalized by August or September 2025.

The guidance will also include “how and when this class of medications may be integrated as one component of a chronic care model that includes both clinical and lifestyle interventions,” the WHO stated.

WHO experts also plan to meet next week to decide whether GLP-1 drugs should be included on the agency’s list of essential medications to treat both obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The agency is also reportedly calling for longer-term studies on the cost-effectiveness of these drugs “across all settings” and income statuses.