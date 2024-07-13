Weight-loss coach shares catchy fitness ‘hack’ on TikTok as nutritionist has her own take

A fitness and weight loss coach has shared a rule she lives by — one that she claims will help others become addicted to fitness as well.

Jenna Rizzo, a fitness coach for six years, recently took to TikTok to share a hack she often shares with women trying to lose weight.

In the video, the Georgia resident explained her “2-2-2” method, which she claims a person can follow for just three weeks to feel better physically. (See the video at the top of this article.)

EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON THE BENEFITS, RISKS OF USING CASTOR OIL FOR WEIGHT LOSS

“Starting today, every day, you’re going to have two big bottles of water, you’ll have two big servings of fruits and vegetables, and you’re going to go for two walks,” she states in her video.

Rizzo said these are not the only items a person should eat in one day, but rather in addition to regular meals.

As for the fitness aspect, Rizzo recommended walking for however long you can, but said not to overcomplicate it.

She also noted that additional exercise can be added, though it’s not necessary.

DRINKING AN EXTRA CUP OF COFFEE PER DAY COULD HELP WITH WEIGHT MANAGEMENT, STUDY FINDS

“These will simply be our daily minimum requirements,” she explained in the video.

She added, “Your skin’s going to be clear, you’re gonna have more energy, you’re gonna be sleeping better, and you’ll probably already be down a few pounds.”

Registered dietitian nutritionist Tanya Freirich of North Carolina told Fox News Digital that in theory, aspects of the plan make sense.

COTTAGE CHEESE BAKING HACK BLOWS UP ON TIKTOK: ‘BEST IDEA I’VE EVER SEEN’

“Focusing on adequate hydration and eating more fruits and vegetables is a mainstay in most dietary recommendations. This is not a novel idea,” she said.

The Charlotte-based professional, who practices as “The Lupus Dietitian,” agreed that it’s important to consume fresh produce for fiber, vitamins, minerals and more.

Freirich brought up some specific points, however — calling some of the recommendations very “vague.”

She noted the lack of clarification in terms of how big a “big bottle of water” should be.

HATE WATER? HERE ARE 5 HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES, ACCORDING TO AN NFL SPORTS DIETITIAN

“Drinking two 32-ounce bottles of water per day is appropriate for most people,” she said.

“However, someone else may interpret the recommendation as two 64-ounce bottles of water and [is] drinking too much water too fast — [which] can cause hyponatremia (low sodium levels.”

Freirich also said that Rizzo’s recommendation of eating two servings of fruits and vegetables could be clearer.

“While the USDA has a definition of what a serving is, one person may think that they eat two scoops of vegetables, while another person may eat an entire eggplant and an entire head of broccoli,” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

She continued, “This is why dietary recommendations should always be accompanied by a thorough explanation of the application of that recommendation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freirich noted that dietary recommendations are usually based on someone’s age, weight, medical history, activity level and more.

She recommended consulting with a health care practitioner before making dietary changes and simply listening to your body.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

“Unfortunately, many wellness influencers in their efforts to create a catchy soundbite are overgeneralizing health advice,” she added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rizzo for additional comment and updates.