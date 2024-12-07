Wedding of paramedics takes place with ambulance as backdrop: ‘Felt only right’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Two paramedics tied the knot recently with an unusual backdrop for their marriage ceremony.

Wayne Marshall, 37, of Castle Douglas Station, and his new bride, Sarah Marshall, of Newton Stewart Station, wed at the Creebridge House Hotel with an ambulance behind them.

The couple both work for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

Said Wayne Marshall of the couple’s experience, “It was a fantastic day and great to spend it with friends, family, co-workers, both past and present,” as news outlet SWNS reported.

He said that “the whole day was amazing.”

For one thing, the couple “managed to trick our guests into thinking we had lost the rings, only for one of them to find them under her chair,” he said.

Wayne Marshall has been with the health care service for over eight years — five as a technician, three as a paramedic, the same source reported.

“As we met through the service, it felt only right to have an ambulance there for some photos,” he said.

The wedded couple were able to make use of a non-operational ambulance in the background, SWNS also noted.

“Thankfully, an off-duty colleague was happy to oblige to bring a non-operational vehicle up for the occasion,” said Marshall.

“We each have a deep understanding of the job and [its] challenges.”

The pair became friends quickly once they met on the job.

Speaking about sharing their relationship and the same job, Sarah Marshall said, “We each have a deep understanding of the job and the challenges that we may face during difficult shifts.”

She added, “Our friends and colleagues weren’t surprised and have been supportive of our relationship.”

She said they are “both equally at home at each station and are pleased that as many colleagues came to the wedding as possible.”

They were not only joined on their happy day by family and friends, but by their cockapoo, Archie — who was appropriately dressed for a Scottish wedding, said SWNS.

Among the comments that have come in on social media about the wedding is this one-word reaction: “Beautiful!”