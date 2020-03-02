Washington state says coronavirus death toll rises to 6

Health officials in Washington state announced three additional deaths among coronavirus patients on Monday, bring the total number of fatalities to six. Two of the patients were considered “new” cases of COVID-19, while a third death involved a patient who was previously confirmed to have the virus.

In a press conference on Monday, King County health officials announced four new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 14, including the five deaths that occurred in the county. Eight of the cases were linked to Life Care Center of Kirkland, which is currently experiencing an outbreak. An additional death occurred in Snohomish County.

Several of the patients were described by King County health officials to be older in age, with underlying health issues. Three of fatalities involved female patients, including two who died on March 1, while the other two involved men, including one in his 50’s with no known exposure.

It was not immediately clear what the details surrounding the Snohomish County patient’s death were, but all six fatalities occurred at Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington.

Officials cautioned that the number of cases is expected to rise in the coming days and that the risk to the public would be increasing. However, at this time officials said there are no plans to cancel public events or close schools.