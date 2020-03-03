Washington state reports 7th coronavirus death

Washington state has reported another death of a patient with confirmed coronavirus, marking the seventh fatality linked to the virus in the U.S. The news comes just a day after officials held a press briefing to announce several new cases of COVID-19 in residents, bringing the total number of patients in the state to 14.

The latest fatality involves a Kirkland nursing home resident who died last week at Harborview Medical Center but was only recently confirmed to have the virus.

“We have received notice from Public Health – Seattle & King County that a presumptive positive coronavirus case has been detected in a patient who was admitted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Feb. 24 and died Feb. 26, 2020,” a statement from UW Medicine said. “This patient, with underlying medical conditions, had been transferred to Harborview from Life Care Center of Kirkland. In coordination with Public Health – Seattle & King County, we have determined that some staff may have been exposed while working in an intensive care unit where the patient had been treated. We don’t believe other patients were potentially exposed.”

The statement said the potentially exposed staff members have been contacted by the hospital’s employee health team and are being monitored and screened daily.

The majority of cases in Washington involve patients who are residents of Life Care Center in Kirkland, where there is currently an outbreak. At least 27 firefighters and two police officers are quarantined – some of whom are showing possible COVID-19 symptoms – after responding to reports of patients falling ill at the nursing home.