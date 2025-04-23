Vitamin may reduce cancer risk, plus why Joe Rogan quit drinking

Fox News’ Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

– Colorectal cancer risk reduced by common vitamin

– Joe Rogan gave up drinking alcohol for one simple reason

– New drug shown effective for Parkinson’s disease

MORE IN HEALTH

WATCH YOUR MOUTH – This odd dental habit could spark heart health risks, experts warn. Continue reading…

GOING GREEN – A popular coffee alternative may help prevent cancer, experts say. Continue reading…

CAUSE OF DEATH – The Vatican revealed the medical emergency that took Pope Francis’ life. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION