Virus outbreak in China sparks pandemic concerns: What to know about HMPV

An outbreak of a highly contagious virus in China has health officials on alert.

Cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, which can lead to respiratory disease, are reportedly spiking in northern China, the country’s health officials have said. Children 14 and under are said to be most affected.

While not as widely known as other viruses, HMPV is not new. The virus was first discovered in 2001 and is in the same family as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pandemic potential?

Videos have appeared on social media showing overwhelmed hospitals in China, sparking concerns of a potential pandemic.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has attributed the spike to a regular seasonal surge, saying in a statement on Friday, “Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season … the diseases appear to be less severe and spread on a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

The CDC has said it is monitoring the virus through its National Respiratory and Enteric Virus Surveillance System (NREVSS).

“CDC is aware of reported increases in HMPV in China and is in regular contact with international partners and monitoring reports of increased disease,” a CDC spokesperson said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

“These reports are not currently a cause for concern in the U.S., though some transmission of HMPV can be expected throughout the year, especially during the winter respiratory virus season.”

The agency also said, “We can expect that existing surveillance systems will rapidly detect any increase in HMPV cases in the U.S.”

“CDC will continue to monitor and provide important updates to the public.”

Influenza A is currently driving hospitalizations in China, according to the same source.

“There is no reason to feel it has taken over and is becoming the next pandemic, but on the other hand, it is difficult to know the full story.”

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health and Fox News senior medical analyst, noted that HMPV is generally mild, but can lead to pneumonia.

“There is no reason to feel it has taken over and is becoming the next pandemic, but on the other hand, it is difficult to know the full story because of China potentially withholding information,” he told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, noted that most people are infected by the time they turn 5 years old.

“It is of unique risk to children, but not thought to have broader pandemic potential,” he told Fox News Digital.

Symptoms and spread

Anyone can contract HMPV, but the highest-risk groups include young children, older adults and immunocompromised people, per the CDC.

In most people, symptoms of the virus are similar to a common cold — fever, nasal congestion and shortness of breath, the health agency stated.

In cases of severe illness, HMPV can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia.

Most people will begin experiencing symptoms within three to six days of exposure, the CDC noted.

“Similar to RSV and influenza, it can be severe in young children, the elderly, and in people with underlying conditions like asthma or COPD,” said Scarpino.

HPMV is typically transmitted from human to human through coughing, sneezing or close contact.

Someone can also become infected by touching contaminated objects or surfaces.

It is a seasonal virus, the CDC noted — in the U.S., HMPV primarily circulates from winter through spring.

“It is respiratory virus season, so it is mixed in with flu, COVID and RSV,” Siegel noted.

“It can be severe in young children, the elderly, and in people with underlying conditions.”

Glanville pointed out that HMPV is like RSV in terms of causing similar respiratory symptoms — sore throat, coughing or wheezing, fever and runny nose.

“HMPV produces cold-like symptoms in most adults, but poses a higher risk of bronchitis, pneumonia and death in infants, and also holds an elevated risk of severe disease in older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems,” he told Fox News Digital.

Samuel Scarpino, director of AI and life sciences and professor of health sciences at Northeastern University in Boston, agrees that the general risk in the U.S. is low.

“Most everyone will have had it at least once during childhood,” he said. “In the U.S., it tends to peak a bit later than influenza, but still in the winter months.”

“Based on what I’m seeing, there isn’t a concern of a pandemic being started by HMPV, but we are all watching the situation in China closely,” he told Fox News Digital.

“Right now, the U.S. is experiencing sizable outbreaks of COVID, influenza, RSV and norovirus, and there’s relatively little HMPV spreading in the U.S.”

Treatment and prevention

HMPV can be diagnosed with two different types of tests that detect the virus, according to the CDC.

The agency recommends that health care professionals test for the virus in winter and spring.

There is currently no treatment for the vaccine.

“While there is a vaccine for RSV, an HMPV vaccine has not been approved,” Glanville told Fox News Digital.

“As such, HMPV is currently treated with rest, hydration, NSAIDs, cold medicine, and in some cases, inhalers and steroids.”

The CDC recommends the following methods of prevention on its website.

– Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

– Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick

– Cover the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

– Avoid sharing cups and eating utensils with others in the presence of symptoms

– Stay at home if sick

– Sanitize common surfaces and objects

“Individuals should ensure they are vaccinated against COVID, influenza and RSV and that they take precautions like rapid testing and masking if they have symptoms,” Scarpino advised.

“We now have over-the-counter rapid tests that simultaneously check for flu A, flu B and COVID.”