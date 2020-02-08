Vietnam, Britain confirm new coronavirus cases

Officials in Britain and Vietnam this week confirmed additional cases of the deadly coronavirus in their respective countries.

On Thursday, Vietnam health officials announced two new cases of the deadly virus, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 12. The patients are Vietnamese nationals from the northern province of Vinh Phuc, Reuters reported, adding they had “close contact” with previous cases.

The United Kingdom this week also confirmed another case of coronavirus, bringing its total to three. The patient “did not acquire this in the U.K.,” the country’s Department of Health and Social Care said on Twitter.

“The patient is being transferred to a specialist NHS [center], and we are using robust infection control measures to prevent any possible further spread of the virus,” Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “The NHS is well prepared to manage these cases and we are now working quickly to identify any contact the patient has had.”

The news comes as the death toll from the novel virus rose again, with Thursday numbers reaching 563. More than 28,000 people have been sickened worldwide. The U.S. has confirmed 12 cases, with the most recent occurring on Wednesday in Wisconsin.