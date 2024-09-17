‘Vaccine fatigue’ blamed as roughly half of people in US will skip COVID and flu shots this year

A growing number of U.S. adults are hesitant to get recommended vaccines this fall, a new survey found.

The poll, which included 1,006 people, found that only 43% of respondents have gotten or plan to get the COVID vaccine.

Only a slight majority (56%) of adults said they have gotten or plan to get the flu shot this fall.

The poll also found that 37% of those who have gotten vaccines in past years plan to skip the shots this season.

Around one-third of respondents also said they don’t believe they need the vaccines mentioned in the survey — flu, COVID, RSV or pneumococcal pneumonia.

Vaccine hesitancy tends to skew younger, as adults aged 65 and older are the most likely to get the recommended immunizations.

The nationwide survey was conducted by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in mid-August 2024.

These findings come just weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the 2024-2025 season.

“We’re at the start of respiratory virus season, when you have the triple threat of flu, COVID-19 and RSV,” said Nora Colburn, MD, medical director of clinical epidemiology at Ohio State’s Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, in a press release.

“Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about vaccinations, but the reality is that they are safe and highly effective in preventing serious illness and death,” she went on.

“Older adults, people with certain chronic medical conditions, and those who are pregnant are especially at risk during respiratory virus season.”

‘Vaccine fatigue’

Dr. Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax, a San Francisco biotechnology company, reacted to the poll’s findings.

“It’s obviously not surprising that 37% of people said they had been vaccinated in the past but weren’t planning to this year,” he told Fox News Digital.

“We just had a vaccine mandate a couple of years ago, and furthermore, childhood vaccines are very broadly administered, so those 37% are people who wouldn’t be getting a vaccine normally anyway.”

The reported rate of 56% for the flu shot is a little above average, Glanville said, as it tends to hover at around 50%.

“Coronavirus vaccination rates are a little lower than for the flu,” he noted.

This could be due to lack of clarity with the public over how COVID should be treated post-pandemic, according to Glanville.

“It’s also fatigue due to the COVID vaccines not being particularly effective at preventing symptoms, which causes people to believe that they are not effective (although they do protect against severe illness),” he added.

‘Concerning’ trend

Dr. Marc Siegel, senior medical analyst for Fox News and clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, said he finds the poll’s findings concerning.

“Both vaccines wane over six months, so a yearly booster makes sense for high-risk groups,” he told Fox News Digital.

“I recommend a yearly booster for the elderly, immunocompromised and those with chronic illness.”

Siegel estimates that this year’s flu season will be similar to last year’s, which was “moderate,” with 25,000 deaths and 400,000 hospitalizations.

“The flu shot decreases severity and number of hospitalizations by about a quarter, and helps to provide community immunity,” he added.

For COVID, Siegel warned that the virus’ activity is still fairly high — “especially in the western U.S.”

The doctor also warned of a new variant circulating in Europe, which he expects will soon be in the U.S., known as the XEC subvariant.

“It seems to be more contagious — it causes congestion, cough, loss of smell and appetite, sore throat and body aches,” he told Fox News Digital.

“The new vaccine should provide at least some coverage.”

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told Siegel that very young children are being hospitalized at a greater rate — “likely because they haven’t been vaccinated with the primary series.”

“I recommend a yearly booster for the elderly, immunocompromised and those with chronic illness, along with anyone who is at risk for long COVID or has had it previously,” Siegel said.

The CDC’s vaccine recommendations

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued the following vaccine recommendations.

Flu: Everyone 6 months and older is advised to get vaccinated against influenza.

COVID-19: The latest version of the COVID vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older.

RSV: The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine is recommended for everyone aged 75 and older, as well as those aged 60 to 74 who have certain chronic medical conditions, such as lung or heart disease, or who live in nursing homes, as they are at a higher risk of severe disease. Pregnant women are also advised to get the vaccine during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy.

Pneumococcal: Everyone younger than 5 years and age 65 and older is advised to get the pneumococcal vaccine, along with those who are at increased risk of severe disease.

Fox News Digital reached out to the OSU research team for comment.