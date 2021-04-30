Vaccinated people should mask up in these locations, CDC says

While fully vaccinated people can resume many activities they may have paused due to the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), masks are still recommended in certain situations believed to pose a higher risk.

The CDC’s updated recommendations apply to those at least 14 days post-second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or two weeks after Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot.

For this population, the federal health agency advises masking up in crowded, outdoor events (concerts, sports events, parades), hair salons, uncrowded indoor malls and museums, indoor movie theaters, full-capacity worship services, indoor chorus, indoor bars and restaurants and intense exercise classes.

HERE’S WHERE UNVACCINATED PEOPLE CAN REMOVE THEIR MASKS, ACCORDING TO CDC

The list goes on to include indoor public settings, indoor gatherings with unvaccinated people from multiple households and while visiting an unvaccinated person at high risk for poor outcomes after infection, according to guidance posted on the CDC’s website.

BIDEN SAYS NO MASKS OUTDOORS FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE STEP TOWARD ‘NORMAL LIVING’

“You should still avoid indoor large gatherings,” the CDC said.

Should fully vaccinated people choose to travel, they will still be subject to mask requirements while in public transit and places like airports and train stations.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The CDC made updates to its guidance Tuesday, saying that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need masks while outdoors except in crowded settings. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House COVID-19 briefing that current scientific evidence shows there are “many situations” where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, “particularly if they are outdoors.”

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.